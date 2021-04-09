Dear Editor:
Three weeks ago I questioned whether the Mountain Mail shared my previous letter with Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell. The mystifying “Collusion with the press?” editorial response denies my premise, while simultaneously acknowledging it is true.
The editor denies sharing the letter, which consisted mostly of questions, but the reporter shared the questions. That is some hair-splitting.
The editorial then incorrectly states my premise, then judges it to be false.
“The letter tries to paint the newspaper as an institution which shares content with the government for approval prior to publication.”
I never believed the paper was asking for government approval. I believe that The Mountain Mail did not want to print my letter, and set about writing an article answering some of my questions, all in an attempt to preempt my letter and force me to withdraw it.
Why do I think this?
First, I submitted my original letter at 11:41 a.m. Oct 14. The response article appeared in print Oct 16. This left just over 24 hours to assign a reporter, conduct interviews, fact check, write, edit and finalize a story prior to printing. If such a priority was placed on this topic, why not print my letter of questions in the same edition?
Second, the reporter hand-selected which of my questions to ask Mitchell. After noting that Mitchell had also served as the vice chairman of the Chaffee County Democrats, I asked:
“Isn’t it a clear conflict of interest for those responsible for counting the vote to be partisan officers in a political party?” Why was this question not asked and answered?
My letter asked the questions for which I had no answers. They are legitimate questions about the election, an election which has been covered in the local media in a one-sided fashion.
Here’s another legitimate election issue. It is my understanding that the surveillance video of the counting room and other election activities has been requested and is unavailable for viewing.
In the Oct 16 article, the clerk certainly thought the video was important, stating:
“As far as security for the ballots returned before election night, every room has video surveillance 24-hours a day, seven days a week.”
“It starts 60 days before the election and still runs 30 days after,” Mitchell said.
“All video is secured on hard drives for 90 days after election. “
“The 24/7 ballot boxes have video surveillance, too.”
“Every process we do is on camera,” she said.”
The surveillance video is indeed an important feature of election security. However, why bother making this video if no one is allowed to see it?
If this video is not available, it leads to legitimate concerns about election security.
Chaffee County and the local press assure you that everything is OK with the election, but they have conveniently not mentioned the video. So I ask: is the Chaffee County Election surveillance video available to the public?
Joe Biehner
Poncha Springs