Dear Editor:
The new (Sangre de Cristo Electric Association) electric rate and service fee increase that is suspect and highly questionable goes from $38.83 to $46.15, and customers who use less than 590 kwh will see their bills increase significantly, thus penalizing low-income (like me) and low-use members.
If you want a shock (not electric), take the new service fee of $46.15 times 5,000 customers; that is $230,750 per month, or if you have 10,000 customer times $46.15 it is a modest $461,500 per month, every month for service fee.
So with the gnashing of teeth and the wringing of hands what did you really expect of our hometown monopoly? They can do anything they want at any time for any reason and you have little to say.
Let us see what Humpty Dumpty has to say:
“There’s glory for you!”
“I don’t know what you mean by ‘glory,’” Alice said.
Humpty Dumpty smiled contemptuously. “Of course you don’t – till I tell you. I mean ‘there’s a nice knock-down argument for you!’”
“But ‘glory’ doesn’t mean ‘a nice knock-down argument,’” Alice objected.
When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean – neither more nor less.”
“The question is,” said Alice, “whether you can make words mean so many different things.”
“The question is,” said Humpty Dumpty, “which is to be master – that’s all.”
– Lewis Carroll, “Through the Looking Glass,” Special Edition (NY: Random House, 1946, Chapter 6: “Humpty Dumpty,” pages 93-94.
P.S. I did not include the $6 fee for tree and brush cutting due each month.
David Hester,
Buena Vista