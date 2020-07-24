Dear Editor:
Preparing for the commissioner’s meeting about Larks Perch Subdivision involved a field trip. A reminder of how inappropriate it actually is as a subdivision. Walking through overlapping rivulets of streambed and swaths of pinon reveals a desert landscape shaped by water.
The stream course becomes confined to a single path several yards wide, leaving little doubt to the potential that awaits anyone unable to flee when the need arises from seasonal floods.
Planners recognized that reality and unanimously denied the subdivision petition presented by Crab Tree and Associates. What should have been a slam-dunk for our commissioners left them paralyzed.
When I attended the Zoom meeting commissioners immediately abandoned County Planner Jon Roorda and began a friendly kick the can game with their friend Walt.
At first glance the game involved Keith, Rusty and Greg kicking the can on screen with Walt volleying in from the sidelines. Walt was later identified as developer Walt Harder.
The game ended when consensus set a new meeting for Aug. 4.
Because of coronavirus, the meeting is tentative and the acting county attorney said it could be held with commissioners and principals allowed on the playground, everyone else is outside the fence.
This is not the first time equal protection under the law has been dismissed by commissioners and their attorney. A couple of months ago essential and non-essential workers were distinguished. This time the line will be drawn between principals and the public, attention and special treatment will be awarded as one might suspect; the public is left to fend for itself.
In my second review of the meeting, the kick the can game was more linear.
Commissioners kick the can down the road, Walt volleys back into the game from the barrow ditch.
In this version, Jon Roorda and the planning commission must be thrown under the bus traveling with the players.
Their demise cannot be blatant because too many retirees in the Lower Chalk Creek area have spent hours of time thinking the Envision process is real. A bus wreck involving that process and maimed bodies scattered across the road is not in anyone’s best interest.
Karin Adams wrote a scathing letter, published in the Mountain Mail to a new Chaffee County resident who had shown support for the Envision process.
That letter left no doubt where moneyed interests in our county are aligned. Smart commissioners have taken note. Real estate prices are blossoming, so waiting out a game of kick the can has no downside.
Those parties left off screen can quickly return an errant kick off the road and when the time is right the bus wreck can happen when a better diversion comes available.
What otherwise might have been a horrific accident is mopped up while the camera is down and delicate sensibilities are able to look the “other” way. The principals can now end the game and award the prize.
By failing to make a decision everyone affected is left in limbo and cronyism is the applicable result.
Kirby Perschbacher
Salida