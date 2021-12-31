Dear Editor:
This is my first letter to the editor in nearly four years. Have you missed me?
Thank you to Adam Myers for his humorous letter about the library and seeing-eye dogs. It was a bright spot in my morning.
Thank you to Thomas Kaercher for his letter entitled “We are truly blessed to live here.” It made me feel warm and fuzzy.
Thank you, sort of, to Frank Waxman, who pens informative and intelligent letters but just can’t seem to let go of Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton. It made me feel so old thinking about those two.
No thanks to Vince Phillips and Bret Collyer, whose toxic letters continually bludgeon the community with hatred, rage, blame and accusation. These boys clearly have too much idle time on their hands. They appear to be obsessed with a need to change the public’s opinion on masks and vaccines and a desperate need to be right. Dozens of their letters have been printed over the past two years on this subject.
Need I remind you two that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results? How’s that going for you fellas?
We get it. You have suffered from centuries of oppression. You have been beaten down and persecuted for your beliefs. You are scared and full of self-righteous indignation. And now you want to punish everyone else for all the injustices you have suffered while living in this horrible country called America. We get it, but we will never fully understand it nor ascribe to your rantings.
As an author and proofreader, I assure you that your repetitious ramblings could be edited and reduced to two paragraphs. Then you would have more time to do some much needed volunteer work in our community instead of attacking us. Or how about changing things up a bit and writing letters about all the blessings in your lives, including the fact that neither of you has died from COVID yet.
Happy holidays to all. Get vaccinated, boosted and wear your masks.
Linda Taylor,
Salida