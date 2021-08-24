Dear Editor:
When the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, one of the immediate consequences was that those who were homeless no longer could use the showers at the hot springs pool because of its closure.
To fill this need, the Salida United Methodist Church opened its shower facilities to our local and transient homeless population.
Though the pool has reopened, the church continues to provide this vital service. The showers are open every Monday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m., no reservations are needed, and this service is free. Towels and other hygiene items are provided. As of this date, the church has provided over 600 showers to over 100 different individuals.
Some use the showers every week and others just occasionally, but they all express how grateful they are to get cleaned up and “feel human again.”
I’d like to thank the Methodist Church and the Presbyterian Church for the many volunteers they have provided over the past year and a half. We are now in need of more volunteers and are reaching out to the community for help.
If you are interested in learning how you can help, please contact Mike Orrill, 719-221-5418, morrill@chaffeecounty.org, or Rev. Mel Roberts, 719-539-2755, pastor@salidaumc.org. With your help, we can keep this service going in the months ahead. Thank you.
Mike Orrill,
Salida