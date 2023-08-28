Dear Editor:
Hi, Salida City Council – I am a longtime resident of Salida and have watched this community flourish over the last few years. With sales tax revenue increasing, we have been able to do a lot of great things in the community. It is great to see this happening.
I wanted to write to you all because I fear we are about to make a huge financial mistake that will impact Salida for years to come. We are about to spend at least $15+ million on a new fire station. I am having a hard time imagining this coming out of the general fund. This type of project with this amount of funding should be paid for with a bond, voted on by the citizens of Salida.
I have looked online and have found multiple builds from all across Colorado. These were builds that have been built in the last two years or builds that are still in process. They range from $9-12 million in cost. Why is the one proposed to be built in Salida $15+ million after grants? We are a smaller community than all the places I have seen online, and they have a cheaper build cost. These other builds also all seem to be paid for by bond measures. Why are we not taking this to the people of this community? Is it because you know it wouldn't pass and this is a way around that? Have we looked into remodeling the current station and only spending a few million?
Have you truly thought about the ramifications to having that much money stripped away from the general fund every year for the next 15+ years? We can barely predict tomorrow. If we could, all of us would have purchased more real estate back in the ’90s when it cost $35,000 for a house here.
I have been speaking to a lot of people about this, and I have yet to hear any citizens who are in favor of it. I encourage you as our representatives to ask the hard questions and make tough decisions while keeping our community out of jeopardy with this crippling spending. Let the people decide so we can pay for it with a bond that keeps the everyday health of our general fund strong. Remember, Salida doesn't have any other source of income to replace it.
Martha Ballard,
Salida