Thank you to everyone who was involved in the Chaffee County Youth Alliance’s May 6 Listen Longer “conversation chair” kickoff event.
With community support, sets of Listen Longer chairs were installed in Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista as part of a CDOT-funded effort to reduce youth impaired driving.
It truly was a community effort, and a special thanks goes out to our local sponsors, volunteers, work crews, consultants and businesses, especially Brian Berger and the Town of Poncha Springs, Salida Parks and Recreation, Salida High School grounds staff and Principal Jesse Hull, Mountain Aspect Landscape Architecture, Brady’s West Garden &Floral, Hylton Lumber, Poncha Lumber, Salida Tool and Equipment Rental, ACA Products, Guidestone Colorado and GARNA.
The event on May 6 could not have happened without all the work done by the CCYA media workgroup members over the past year, and our event speakers in Salida and Poncha Springs – Commissioner P.T. Wood, Commissioner Greg Felt and FYI youth advisor Matthew Ecker –helped us launch this exciting visual art installment with verve, speaking to the importance of connection and conversation in regard to youth substance use.
Craig Bingham, Chaffee County Youth Alliance coordinator,
Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives