Dear Editor:
The FIBArk Community Paddling Center hosted the Salida Pole Pedal Paddle April 18, and it was a huge success.
The FIBArk board would like to thank all the local sponsors and volunteers for such tremendous support of the Salida 3P Race. This race is a logistical challenge, and it requires a lot of volunteer help. To each of you who volunteered to make this event possible, thank you!
Special thanks to: Dena and Shawn Gillis with Absolute Bikes, Tom Purvis, Beth and Shawn with CrossFit Salida and Dick Eustice and Chaffee County Search and Rescue. All of your efforts were integral.
I would also like to thank all of the private landowners; without your permission and assistance our race would not be possible. Thanks to: Caleb and Deanna Hathaway of Monarch Sled Dog Rides, Travis Heinrichs, Wiley and Mike with Independent Whitewater.
Additionally, thanks to all of the permitting agencies and organizations: Thomas Skaja with the Forest Service, Sean Reynolds with the BLM, Glenn Cottone with AHRA, the Chaffee County commissioners, Josh Hadley with CCEMS, Diesel with Salida Parks and Rec and CSP/CDOT. Thanks as well to the motorbike park users at the Big Bend OHV park for sharing the park with us for the day.
Thank you to all of our local sponsors: Gary Lacy and Recreation Engineering and Planning, Dena and Shawn Gillis with Absolute Bikes, Nate and Diana Porter with Salida Mountain Sports, Mike McGovern and Amicas Pizza and Microbrewery, Steve Holmes with Holmes Construction, Zack and Mike with Badfish SUP, Kurt and Alli with Mo Burrito for our volunteer lunches, Elevation Beer Co., Soulcraft Brewing, Canyon River Instruction, Riverboat Works, Café Dawn, Monarch Manufacturing, Rocky Mountain Jeep Rentals, Ark Welding, Little Red Hen and High Side Bar and Grill.
Thanks to all the super fan athletes who are excited to tackle this adventure race every year. You’re the reason we host this event, and we love that you enjoy the backcountry nature of the Salida 3P.
Last and most certainly not least, I want to thank the core volunteer committee of Robin Nejame and Bruce Shoff. Your efforts created a smooth and spectacular event.
Looking forward to the 2022 Salida 3P!
Alli Gober, race director, Salida Pole Pedal Paddle,
and vice president, FIBArk Community Paddling Center