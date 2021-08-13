Dear Editor:
“Gas guzzlers go home?”
I had to read your editorial twice. First time, I did not believe the message.
Fees for driving an “ICE” (internal combustion engine) vehicle in specific areas or high-use times. I have been coming into Salida for many years and have never encountered this alleged problem. A modern electronic fuel-injected vehicle pollutes less than a gas lawnmower.
Is the council suggesting a ban of gas-powered police cars, ambulances, county maintenance vehicles, Flight for Life helicopters, UPS and FedEx planes and trucks (and I could go on and on) into the city?
My wife and I are retired and come into Salida several times a week to have lunch and do some shopping.
If we are not welcome to visit Salida to spend money at the local shops and cafés in our late-model, state-of-the-art “ICE” car, put out a notice in the paper or on radio. We can go elsewhere.
Council might want to ask around town and see if the local business people are against us and the tourists arriving in town in our “gas guzzlers” that keep their stores open.
Hey, mayor and council members – just for fun, why don’t you all make a list of the “ICE” cars you drive. How about your boats, ATVs, tractors and lawn mowers, etc., so we might get a chuckle out of the hypocrisy.
I’m not anti-electric, but until they cost the same, can go the distance on a fill-up that takes 10-15 minutes, can tow boats and trailers, people will not embrace them in the numbers you wish.
In the early ’70s, I was on the train crew that took material to build the nuclear power plant at St. Vrain.
The boss there told us nuclear power was the future and would be too cheap to even meter. A small charge for maintaining the power lines and generating facility. That power plant never even went online, and nuclear power is a tiny amount in America today.
Be careful what you rush into. Someday there may be a cheap, reliable and pollution-free energy source, but it is not here yet.
Larry Poague,
Salida