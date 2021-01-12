Dear Editor:
An open letter to Congressman Doug Lamborn:
You took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.
You have defiled that oath. You knew the Constitution would not allow Vice-President Pence to overturn the votes of over 80 million Americans (the most ever received by a Presidential candidate) including the votes of many of your own constituents.
Your objections to the certification of the Electoral College vote were based on lies being spewed by President Trump.
There is not yet a shred of credible evidence that supports those lies, and hypocritically, you seem to have no objections to the votes you received.
But yet, in the end, you chose to stand with Trump and pull a political stunt mere hours after the Capitol was desecrated by a right-wing mob of clowns attempting an insurrection.
This insurrection riot was incited by the President and supported by your words and actions.
Now, five people are dead, including a federal police officer who gave his life protecting yours.
He stood strong, while you – cowering in fear of a mean tweet, chose to pull political stunts.
Make no mistake – that officer’s blood is on your hands. Your flaccid comments expressing dismay at the violence you, yourself, helped to incite, do not absolve you of your traitorous behavior.
You are a disgrace to the office you hold and the oath you took. Resign. Now.
Randy Rupp
Salida