On behalf of the Rotary Club of Salida (Noon Rotary), I would like to thank all the volunteers and sponsors who made this year’s Bluegrass on the Arkansas an amazing success.
Volunteering their time and effort were: Mark Schoenecker, Merle Baranczyk, Ben Gilling, Bob Morasko, Dick Michaud, Hank Held, Daniel Wardrop, Margaret Purnell, Kevin Wallace, Stacy Osborne, Scarlett Massine;
Russell Granzella, April Franklin, Jim and Anne Fontana, Tom Mansheim, Steve Arthur, Wendy Neikam, Steven Riden, Paulina Beaton, Tobie Thurman, John Myers, David Wood, Daniel Shore, Devon Kasper, Jim Wilson, Holly Grady, Carmon Popler, Steve Jones, Adriane Kuhn, Elaine Allemang and all of Elaine’s volunteers from the Salida Community Center who spent tons of hours behind the scenes helping put on this summer-opening festival.
We’d also give a special thank you to the wonderful folks at Soulcraft Brewing for providing a lot of beer (more than we ever thought we’d sell) and to Ray Kitson of Salida Brewing Company for providing additional kegs of beer to ensure we wouldn’t run out. Festival attendees went through all the beer in short order!
Bluegrass on the Arkansas provides the funding for annual scholarships for Salida graduating seniors. We couldn’t provide the scholarship funding without all the generous contributions of our many sponsors.
Thank you again to all who donated and volunteered this year.
Salida (Noon) Rotary Club Bluegrass Committee