The beginning of the current geothermal issue facing people near Mount Princeton was the Jan. 17 meeting at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort about potential geothermal energy development in Colorado and the Mount Princeton area south of Buena Vista.
The meeting was convened by the Colorado State University Center for the New Energy Economy (CNEE) and facilitated by former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter and newly appointed Public Utilities Commissioner Tom Plant. It was attended by 35 people, including the Colorado Energy Office, local government officials, public utility officials, geothermal experts and state policy experts.
Bill Ritter, when he was governor, started the Governor’s Energy Office, which is now called the Colorado Energy Office. Ritter in his 2006 campaign told his staff, “I want my first ad to be about turning wheat fields into wind farms.” Tom Plant (D) was a Colorado state representative for Boulder from 1999-2007. During his one term as governor, Ritter appointed Plant to head the GEO, now the Colorado Energy Office, in 2007.
After 2011, Ritter was CNEE’s director, and Plant joined CNEE until January 2023, when Gov. Jared Polis appointed Tom Plant (who later became unaffiliated with a political party) to the Public Utilities Commission as one of the three commissioners. The other two PUC commissioners are Eric Blank (D) of Boulder and Megan Gilman (D) of Edwards. By law no more than two of the three commissioners can be of the same party.
This is not a Democratic or Republican issue since Colorado state Sen. Rob Woodward (R) of Larimer County was a big proponent of geothermal, stating that there could be three to four geothermal plants in Colorado.
We must not allow Front Range politicians to direct where to put the first geothermal plant in Colorado, especially below the mascot of our precious valley.
Blane Clark,
Buena Vista