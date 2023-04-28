I am compelled to respond to Rev. James Williams’ recent thoughts on book banning and (canceled) Rosary Rally. I’m writing as a member of the community, parent and book advocate.
It’s been said the best way to eliminate prejudice and ignorance is to travel. However, not everyone has the means to travel and the closest some may get to learning about other cultures and societies is through books, movies and music.
Through books I have hidden in a closet in Warsaw, sat in a car where a Black man was shot for reaching for his wallet, watched a mother’s heart shatter as her boy was bullied for wearing dresses. I’ve been homeless, rich, 4 years old, an astronaut and had various disabilities. I’ve felt compassion, joy, heartache and pain. I’ve cried and rejoiced. I’ve learned countless things about other cultures, religions, ethnicities and countries. The most priceless thing I’ve learned? Empathy.
Rev. James quotes “The Hiding Place” by Corrie Ten Boom. He’s fortunate he has access to this book as it has been challenged in various school libraries.
He references a part where the girl asks her father about sex, and he decides the knowledge is too heavy for her to bear.
Yes, there are weights too heavy for our children to carry. One’s a cellphone, with direct access to every burden imaginable – past, current, some not even real. Teens are depressed and suicidal at an all-time high; they are carrying heavy burdens. This weight is social media, not literature from libraries.
So, what can we do? I hope Rev. James agrees with me. As parents, we can guide children toward books with experiences that teach and speak to them. As a society, we trust families to make these decisions themselves. We trust the right stories will make it into the right hands, at the right time. We have open, honest conversations with our teens. We are involved and accepting. We do not judge. We do not dictate what other parents are allowed to teach their children. We never decide to remove a book from a shelf that may just be the lifeline that some other soul needs. It is not for us to decide for everyone.
Once you request literature removed from shelves, you set a precedent. You set a precedent that the next book to be challenged and removed might just be yours.