Dear Editor:
There are definitely rough patches to becoming a foster parent but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try.
According to the website, “National Statistics on Child Abuse,” nearly 700,000 kids are abused at home.
Those abuses are physical abuse, sexual abuse, and psychological or emotional abuse.
Kids who are getting abuse can’t really speak up for themselves.
If they are getting physically abused then someone will eventually realize because of bruises etc.
Some kids will take their life because they can not take the abuse anymore.
To prevent any abuse from happening and most importantly suicide, this is why you should become a foster parent to give kids the right love they deserve.
Kids and young teens could really use your help.
A lot of kids at a very young age, around twelve or thirteen get hooked on drugs. That could be because they have role models that are not the sharpest tools in the shed.
Or they are just around drugs while people are doing them 24/7.
Maybe it’s force and if it is force, you have two options: run away or fight.
Were you addicted to drugs before? Not necessarily drugs but have an addiction? Would you do anything to keep that addiction going? Were you struggling?
That’s what kids and young teens are currently experiencing. They are willing to do anything to get that drug and consume it.
That’s another reason why you should become a foster parent. Some of these kids are guaranteed to be homeless because of substance abuse.
These kids and young teens do not deserve that future. They deserve a good future.
Foster care changed my life so much for the better. I went into foster care at thirteen and I’m still in foster care.
I went into the system because my biological parents abused and neglected me. Going into the system saved me from experiencing more neglect and abuse.
All throughout high school, I got only “A”s and “B”s because of the positive adults and foster parents in my life.
If I hadn’t gone into foster care, my life would be totally different from where I’m at right now.
If I didn’t go into foster care, I would definitely be a high school dropout like all of my older siblings.
I can name so many names that mentored me and really make my time in foster care really nice. For example, my first foster parents Jamie and Billy, really amazing people who taught me from wrong to right.
I think I made my point clear as water. These are three really good reasons why you should become a foster parent.
Kids don’t control whether or not they get abused. Or sometimes get hooked on drugs.
Sometimes it’s just pure pressure from a close friend or family member.
Being in foster care really helped my life out a lot. It was the right choice for me to go into foster care. And it would really help kids too if you become foster parents.
David Ecker
Salida