Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I’m sick of this pandemic.
Everyone is. We’re all worn down to nubs after two years of COVID. We’ve got one nerve left, and God help anyone who gets on it.
Whether you live in a city, a suburb or rural area, whether you’re on the left or right, white or black, young or old, rich or poor, coronavirus has touched your life. And not in a good way.
Name one thing the pandemic has not disrupted. The workplace, the economy, the supply chain. Healthcare, education. Travel, recreation.
Our social lives.
Homo sapiens is a social species. In the extreme. People derive deep psychological, emotional and spiritual benefits from their social interactions – the physical kind. Turns out, when normal social contact gets disrupted, people go a bit … well, buggy.
When the pandemic began, the lockdowns hit like a psychic earthquake. Two years later, we’re still feeling the aftershocks, still unsteady. Trying to balance medical science and government mandates, community ethics and personal freedom.
Some folks have been in full pandemic denial all along, partying like it’s 2019, masked and vaxxed over their dead bodies. (Which is usually how it turns out.) Others have gone full hermit, turning into virtual ghosts, living their lives online.
Most people are somewhere in between. Suddenly self-conscious about having physical contact with other human beings. That is, inhabiting a physical space where you’re breathing in air molecules that have been exhaled from the lungs of other human beings. And vice versa.
Sharing the air: It’s the new hallmark of social intimacy. Like hugging and kissing used to be.
How you go about sharing air shows the world who you are. Who is important in your life. (Who will be admitted to the sacred Pod of Intimacy?) And what is important in your life. What’s your pleasure – restaurants, bars? Live music, theater, sporting events? Travel? How many dozens or hundreds or thousands of strangers are you willing to share the air with in your pursuit of happiness?
Bottom line: However you’ve chosen to deal with COVID, it’s your personal decision.
Hopefully, it’s a decision made on a rational basis. After a good-faith cost-benefit analysis – your physical health risk versus your mental health risk. Which lands you in a reasonable place, somewhere between a mask Nazi and a total maskhole.
Eventually, the novel coronavirus and the human immune system will adjust to each other and find their own equilibrium.
Eventually, COVID will become like the flu or pneumonia, killing 50,000 a year in the U.S., instead of 500,000. Just another lethal disease to be managed by our healthcare system. Then we can focus on other issues – global climate change, America’s political meltdown, Putin invading Ukraine and threatening nuclear war …
Honestly, it’s almost enough to make an atheist find Jesus.
Marty Rush,
Salida