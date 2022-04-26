Dear Editor:
As a past hospital board member, I know how important it is for the board to have intelligent, dedicated, collaborative and community-minded members who have excellent critical thinking skills. In my opinion, both Dr. Lydia Segal and Dean Edwards fill this bill.
Dr. Segal retired as a family practice physician after a 35-year career and volunteers her time to write informative articles on COVID and teach health classes for men and women through the hospital. She has a master’s degree in public health and is very aware of the importance of preventative healthcare and the need for health promotion services.
She also recognizes the need for additional specialists such as a geriatrician, given the high percentage of our older adult population.
Dr. Segal has the time, energy and motivation to be an exceptional hospital board member and will be the only board member with a medical background.
Mr. Edwards has served on the hospital finance committee for the past three years and was appointed to the hospital board last year. He is very knowledgeable about the complex financial situation of our hospital and has proven to be an effective and committed board member.
He has an extensive background in technology, which will be invaluable in the future as we move toward expanding the electronic medical records system and telehealth services.
He also intends to address the housing affordability problem for hospital employees and the lack of a senior living facility in our county, two issues that are critical to solve if we are to continue to have a successful and vibrant community.
The election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 3 at the hospital at 1000 Rush Drive in Salida or at the county annex building at 112 Linderman Ave. in Buena Vista.
If you prefer to vote via mail you can request an absentee ballot by going to HRRMC.com. Absentee voter ballots must be requested by April 26 and returned by 2 p.m. April 29. (You don’t have to be out of town to receive an absentee ballot).
I hope you will join me in voting for Lydia Segal and Dean Edwards, two excellent candidates who will assure the continuing success of our hospital.
Marilyn Bouldin,
Salida