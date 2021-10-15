Dear Editor:
I would like to talk about how much Abby Jefferson should be on the Salida school board. I am a seventh-grade student at Salida Middle School.
Abby has always been a great listener for myself and my brother and sister. She really listens and hears more about school and what I like and don’t like. She always gives me ways to solve issues and helps me solve problems.
She wants to help, not just me but all kids. She is always very nice to kids and wants to hear their story, just so she can help in any way. I have known Abby for five years and she has always been a person who wanted to help kids and she has been a big person in my life to help me with decisions.
So I say, “Vote for Abby Jefferson for school board District 2.”
Caleb Hines,
Salida