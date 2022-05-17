Dear Editor:
Recently while riding my bike on the river path behind the Touber Building, I noticed a lot of trash near the river. The following day I returned with gloves and trash bag to clean up the mess.
Littered throughout the woods and in a river eddy were numerous blue plastic pinwheels that once “decorated” the front lawn of the Touber Building to raise “awareness.”
Well, I’m raising awareness too. Plastic trash does not belong in our river or parks, specifically single-use plastic trash bought and paid for by your city tax dollars. While I do appreciate the symbolism of those plastic pinwheels ... really, Salida. We can do better. Stop single-use plastics please.
Eric Candee,
Salida