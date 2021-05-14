Dear Editor:
My wife and I own the building containing 215-221 F St. We operate Here’s the Scoop Ice Cream Parlor at 215 F. We pay property taxes and have appropriate licenses (food and sales tax) to operate. We follow all rules and regulations put forth by Salida city government.
The F Street closure last summer created a severe hardship for us. It is clear many businesses north of Second Street feel the summer street closure benefited them. What is not understood is that it was not neutral for businesses such as mine just outside the closure zone. We were financially harmed. My business last summer was down 53 percent. Meanwhile, the city reported overall retail sales in Salida were up for the year. I am upside-down compared to nearly everyone else.
As a seasonal business selling ice cream, we are in a uniquely compromised position. We cannot make up a shortfall the rest of the year. May-September is our business. Under current circumstances, if you close F Street north of us, leaving our section of F Street open, I will be forced to close my shop. Is this what you want – a tax-paying business to go away?
Why am I harmed? My assumption is mapping apps direct traffic down D Street to Sackett, then across the river to parking. Most traffic no longer even drives by my store. Once people are on foot heading south on F Street, it must look like the commercial district ends at Second Street. We get only a fraction of foot traffic seen north of Second. I’ve observed many tourists walk to the intersection, then turn back.
I am not suggesting closing our entire block. I can see this would be a problem for businesses such as Moonlight Pizza and Mike’s Garage, which have parking facing F Street. But I haven’t heard any reason why the half-block containing my building cannot be included in the closure. If delivery vehicles are an issue, I suggest closure could be on a diagonal, from the front of Bluebird Day to the property line between Free the Monkey and Natural Grocers. This could be designated as parking for deliveries only, and would allow trucks to back up to the front door for deliveries to Free the Monkey. UPS, Fedex and other vehicles could also stop in this space as needed for deliveries. The alley next to Free the Monkey would then remain unobstructed.
In my opinion this is an all-or-nothing issue. Either shut down F from Sackett to the middle of the block between Second and Third, or shut down nothing. Until I hear a rational explanation as to why my suggestion for including my half-block in the shutdown is not followed by the city, my default position will be to have my attorney file an injunction against any closure of F north of Second until the issues have been sorted out. I am hoping we can resolve this without resorting to legal action.
Richard D. Leavitt
Salida