With the exception of a small part of Salida, most voters in Chaffee County are in Colorado House District 13. The best candidate for this office and Chaffee County is clearly David Buckley.
David is a Colorado native, lives in Kremmling and knows well the plight of a great many people in Chaffee County and all of HD13. He lost his business during the pandemic, picked himself up by his bootstraps and is currently a snowplow and heavy equipment operator in Grand County. He’s one of us who works hard every day.
Much unlike the political landscape we have in our country these days, I appreciate that David has conducted his campaign in a very honorable way. Rather than attacking his opponent, he has chosen to focus on problems he sees in our state and how he intends to fix them.
He sees financial struggles families are having due to record inflation, the devastation fentanyl has had in our state, the fact that Colorado is No. 1 in crime, our mountain water rights are under attack and struggles in our education system and teacher pay. David has specific plans to fix those issues.
While there is little space to list his plans here, I encourage you to visit buckleyforhouse.com, look at his platform and even contact him if you have questions. I assure you he will get back to you. Truly, he will.
Please cast your vote for David Buckley. You will not regret it.