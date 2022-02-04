Dear Editor:

For my friend Sgt. Jim James and all the people who call these high towns and valleys their home:

Earth Teach Me to Remember

Earth Teach Me Stillness

as the grasses are stilled with light

Earth Teach Me Suffering

as old stones suffer with memory

Earth Teach Me Humility

as the blossoms are humble with beginning

Earth Teach Me Caring

as the mother who secures her young

Earth Teach Me Courage

as the tree which stands alone

Earth Teach Me Limitation

as the ant which crawls on the ground

Earth Teach Me Freedom

as the eagle which soars in the sky

Earth Teach Me Resignation

as the leaves which die in the fall

Earth Teach Me Regeneration

as the seed which rises in Spring

Earth Teach Me To Forget Myself

as melted snow forgets its life

Earth Teach Me to Remember the Kindness

as dry fields weep in the rain. 

– Ute People of North America

Adam Miller,

Salida