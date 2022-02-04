Dear Editor:
For my friend Sgt. Jim James and all the people who call these high towns and valleys their home:
Earth Teach Me to Remember
Earth Teach Me Stillness
as the grasses are stilled with light
Earth Teach Me Suffering
as old stones suffer with memory
Earth Teach Me Humility
as the blossoms are humble with beginning
Earth Teach Me Caring
as the mother who secures her young
Earth Teach Me Courage
as the tree which stands alone
Earth Teach Me Limitation
as the ant which crawls on the ground
Earth Teach Me Freedom
as the eagle which soars in the sky
Earth Teach Me Resignation
as the leaves which die in the fall
Earth Teach Me Regeneration
as the seed which rises in Spring
Earth Teach Me To Forget Myself
as melted snow forgets its life
Earth Teach Me to Remember the Kindness
as dry fields weep in the rain.
– Ute People of North America
Adam Miller,
Salida