Dear Editor:
I want to share an experience of kindness from your community and thank the family who helped me last week.
On Feb. 9 I was driving from my home in Grand Junction and headed down Monarch to Salida with my girls, ages 2 and 5, to pick up my husband who had been in a bad auto accident.
I got a flat tire and pulled over on County Road 220 off of US 50. It was getting late, was cold and dark outside.
A family of a father, mother, young daughter and their dog who lived nearby pulled over and helped me.
They changed my flat tire in the cold and would not let me get their contact information to repay them.
The husband told me that he “like(s) to do nice things for people.”
Their generosity and kindness will not be forgotten and I hope that they read this and know that I am grateful to them.
Leila Frederick
Grand Junction