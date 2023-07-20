Dear Editor:
Chaffee County commissioners will be moving forward with developer Walt Harder's plan to build 140 dwellings (yes, it's increased) on wells and septic tanks near Frantz Lake on CR 160.
Timber Creek Ranch seeks four variances, including 14 lots in the airport overlay that are less than the 2 acres required by current code, and “shared wells,” which remains undefined and frightening on such a scale.
The Planning Commission suggested a new water availability study be conducted, as the county is currently relying on a study from 2005; this was completely disregarded by the commissioners. They feel comfortable moving forward with a massive development, not knowing if there is enough water to support it in the years to come. Pollution from mass septic tanks into the Arkansas River remains an unaddressed and serious risk.
The cherry on top is that Commissioner Greg Felt, who chairs the Colorado Water Conservation Board, chose to make this decision in the hottest month ever recorded on planet Earth. I guess he enjoys a game of Russian roulette with finite resources in a changing climate.
It's beyond frustrating to watch three milquetoast career politicians play hot potato with a questionably qualified Planning Commission over critical issues like water supply. There could have been smarter ways to go about this development (and others) that weren’t so shockingly shortsighted.Timber Creek has been on the docket for years now; why hasn’t a water availability study been required? Instead they’ve chosen the path of least resistance, bleeding out their tenures in a lazy river of unremarkable “leadership.”
When our wells dry up I suppose we can just buy our local water back, bottled by Nestle/Blue Triton, or have you already forgotten our commissioners allowed a corporation to export Chaffee County water last year in the face of intense community opposition?
And if you’re wondering – no, this development will not include any inclusionary or workforce housing. It will be multimillion-dollar houses from which second-home owners can watch the world burn, all to satisfy the greed of one man.
What a travesty. A years-long exercise of mediocrity and avarice, across a wasteland of resources in a drought of inspiration and courage, with unknown consequences. And we’re all just along for the ride.
Final vote on this development will be at the commissioners’ meeting Aug. 1.
Still foolishly believing in a better future,
Shae Whitney, Salida