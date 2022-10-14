When Laurie James died on Sept. 17 the community lost one of its own who made an indelible mark on Salida and beyond. Over the course of her 50 years living here she formed many relationships with organizations, businesses and the arts community, all while raising her son and working full time.
She gave of her time and energy over and over again. Laurie was one of the principal founders of the poetry scene in Salida. She brainstormed, organized and facilitated Sparrows, the poetry festival that ran for seven years from 2001-2007, which many still remember and miss to this day.
After Sparrows, she continued to put on poetry workshops and readings, including two extensive spoken word events at the SteamPlant she called simply “Words.” Since then, anyone who has attended the various poetry readings that have taken place in Salida will remember her distinctive voice and poetry.
The community is invited to join Laurie’s family, friends, business associates and widespread tribe of poets for a memorial gathering in tribute to her on Nov. 12. The memorial at the First United Methodist Church will be in the afternoon from 3-5 p.m., followed by a catered buffet in the church dining hall. A poetry reading in honor of Laurie at the Scout Hut will take place in the evening starting at 7 p.m. Everyone is cordially invited to each event.
Details will be published in The Mountain Mail at a later date. If any questions arise, feel free to call me at 719-539-2626 and I’ll do my best to answer.