In his Dec. 20 letter, Dana Nachtrieb objected to my having mentioned my Ph.D. in microbiology in some of my previous letters to the editor. He then claimed those of us who voted for Biden owe everyone else for gas and groceries. Nachtrieb also asserted that I should take care of five newly arrived immigrants.
I mention my science background only in letters concerning medical science topics such as vaccines and COVID. In my most recent letter, I responded to a writer who had accused the NIH and CDC of mishandling the COVID pandemic. Given my expertise, I opined that while imperfect, the NIH and CDC generally handled the pandemic well.
The concept of “expertise” is germane to this discussion. Many inhabitants of the Trump cult denigrate scientific expertise to justify their ill-informed beliefs.
If you needed brain surgery, who would you trust to perform the surgery, a neurosurgeon or someone who once read an article about the brain? The same obvious answer applies to medical science.
When I comment on issues like COVID, I’m offering an expert opinion. When I opine on other issues, I’m simply stating my opinion.
Inflation is a multifaceted global phenomenon. It is a serious concern. Recent economic data suggest inflation remains too high but is easing. If you blame Biden for inflation, then you must also give him credit for combating inflation.
Illegal immigration is also an extremely serious issue. I fault the Biden administration for not paying sufficient attention to securing our border. While our laws permit those who legitimately seek asylum the right to enter our country, the border with Mexico needs to be secure. Sadly, our border is not secure and this problem urgently needs to be fixed.
Both parties share the blame for our border issues. Trump approached this problem by attempting to build a wall. This idiotic “solution” applies technology dating back to China’s Great Wall, which was constructed starting in the 7th century B.C. Building a wall that can easily be circumvented is not a solution for a 21st century problem.
If you wish to blame every problem on those of us who voted for Biden, you ought to apply the same standard if you voted for Trump. Trump minimized the COVID pandemic, denigrated those who wore masks and told us to ingest bleach or quack medicines as magical cures.
This reflected Trump’s desperation to find some miraculous way to convince voters COVID was not a major election issue. Trump’s abysmal mishandling of the COVID pandemic resulted in hundreds of thousands of needless U.S. deaths.
So, if you voted for Trump are you responsible for these unnecessary deaths? Of course not, any more than Biden voters are responsible for inflation or illegal immigration.
Now, let’s focus on really important issues. Like Hunter Biden’s laptop something-something. That will certainly solve issues like the border and inflation.
Of course something-something in this context, just like Hillary’s emails something-something or Benghazi something-something, actually means precisely nothing.