Dear Editor:
My sister and her husband arrived in Salida for a 10-day visit, having driven from Georgia. On the final day of their trip, the air conditioner quit working and they asked if we knew anyone who might be able to look at it for them.
I didn’t hesitate to recommend the place we use. After all, we have used them since moving to Salida, as had our daughter and son-in-law. My husband and brother-in-law took the car to the shop this morning and as soon as they explained the situation, the owner said, “If you’re a tourist, you may as well have your car towed. Mechanics are hard to come by.”
I was shocked when they returned home and told me his response. First of all, they are not tourists just passing through Salida. They are family of one of the business’s customers and they visit Salida once or twice a year. They are traveling with their dog and have a long drive back home to a place where the temperatures have been near 100.
I am disappointed that the owner didn’t respond more compassionately. We all understand the challenges of doing business these days. However, a little kindness goes a long way to keep customers coming back.
Mary Woyar,
Salida