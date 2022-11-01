I will be voting yes for Salida Bottling Plant, and against Kuhn.
If you read The Mountain Mail letters to the editor enough you start to recognize a pattern of ethics and morals beholden to certain locals.
I find the people writing against Salida Bottling Plant and in support of Adriane Kuhn are those generally aligned with the cult of Trump.
These folks do not live in reality anymore, which is very troubling. As such, I will be voting against everything they support and for everything they don’t want.
Most of them don’t even seem to grasp the fact that the Salida Bottling Plant land will not remain a parking lot forever. It will be developed, that is a fact.
If you’re so concerned about parking then ride a bike to town. The exercise might shake loose all the nonsense that has accumulated in your brain.