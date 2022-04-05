Dear Editor:
In observance of National Public Health Week, April 4-10, I would like to thank each and every Chaffee County Public Health staff member and community partner for making the past year another successful one in population health despite the competing priorities of the COVID-19 pandemic.
I have never been prouder to be a public health leader, and I am honored and grateful that I get to serve the county that I love in such a meaningful way.
Our department tirelessly works on disease prevention and early intervention, health promotion and public protection programming and services.
While our COVID-19 response has gotten the most attention over the past two years, giving out 19,270 COVID-19 vaccines since the beginning of the rollout in 2020, we have also administered 1,340 non-COVID-19 vaccines since April 1, 2021. We have investigated 36 non-COVID-19 communicable disease cases and 28 dog bites.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, CCPH has COVID-19 tested 9,758 people and has given out thousands of free tests to our community partners and the public. Our communicable disease program continues to monitor and participate in surveillance to prevent the spread of infectious disease.
Maternal and family health programming continues to be a priority for CCPH. For the first time since anyone on my team can remember, we are fully funded to provide our county’s families with quality nurse home visitation and lactation services. The Mountain Mama Summit has been on hold for two long years, and I am elated to say that it will be held this Saturday. This event inspires, connects and celebrates mothers and caregivers throughout the county and beyond.
CCPH completed the 2021 Community Health Assessment and 2022-2026 Community Health Improvement Plan that has prioritized behavioral health, access to care and environmental health stewardship. The full document can be found at https://www.chaffeecounty.org/EndUserFiles/74417.pdf. In response to the needs identified in the assessment process, CCPH has big plans to launch several exciting programs in 2022. CCPH will be piloting a free mobile health clinic, Chaffee Community Clinic, which will provide wound care, STI/HIV testing, harm reduction support, referrals and other basic healthcare to the people in our county who experience barriers to health and wellness the most. Be on the lookout for CCC’s mobile clinic out in the community.
CCPH also launched a new Aging Well program last year, in response to the previous improvement plan’s priorities, which assesses gaps in the county, connects resources and community stakeholders to address those deficiencies and provides health navigation to older adults in Chaffee County.
As you can see, CCPH has been busy strengthening and creating programming so the people of Chaffee County have the resources and supports they need to achieve optimal health and wellness. I am grateful for this amazing team, as well as the support and encouragement of the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners and administration. There is no other place I would rather live and serve.
Happy National Public Health Week!
Andrea Carlstrom, director,
Chaffee County Public Health