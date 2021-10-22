Dear Editor:
Jodi Petit has earned and deserves your vote of support for the Salida school board in District 2. She is running for a second term.
Jodi’s education and decades of work with learning environments and schools are both deep and highly accomplished. She demonstrates an unusual talent for doing the work needed to be informed, an ability to hear many points of view and synthesize creative alternates to complex issues, while staying dedicated to student safety, building excellent educational environments and holding strong to financial discipline.
Despite the difficult challenges she and the board have faced over her first year on the board, she is energized and inspired to continue building on the district’s excellent performance. Her background, education and passion for students and teachers should be rewarded and supported with your vote.
Please join me in voting for Jodi with the knowledge that her dedication, leadership and work ethic are exactly what our high-performing district needs.
David Armstrong,
Salida