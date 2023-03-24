Just writing today to clarify some erroneous points recently written in a letter about the movement for an ice rink in Chaffee County.
1. Ice Rink for Chaffee County 501(c)(3) (IRCC) does not want to build three ice rinks.
We seek one covered facility to house our equipment to make and refrigerate ice somewhere in Chaffee County.
2. Banana Belt weather has nothing to do with running and operating a flourishing ice arena.
Look at the example in Vernal, Utah, where our late president and inspiration, Alan Brown, started a rink from nothing 20 years ago. Initially serving the youth and adults of the community, the popular facility now is home for a thriving USPHL hockey team that sells out nearly every home game with the town enjoying the economic impacts of their success.
3.) The rink will not cost $500k annually to operate.
Recent data regarding annual operating expenses from the Gunnison and Alamosa ice rinks suggest our yearly costs to be $200k. Much of that offset by user fees and summertime facility rentals for events, markets, etc.
4. A municipality will pay for the construction of the rink.
IRCC is currently in possession of nearly $1 million ice rink and refrigeration equipment that we purchased through donations and fundraising efforts from Colorado College. This will greatly offset future construction costs. Additionally, once we have a piece of land that has been committed to for an arena we can begin the grant process and further fundraising. This will target corporations, large foundations, etc. The Gunnison and Alamosa rinks were both paid for in large part with GOCO grant funding. We plan to follow this successful model.
5. Return on investment. Once the rink is up and running it will bring many benefits to our communities. Revenue from hotel, dining, etc. as a result from holding youth and adult regional tournaments. A 2019 study estimated the economic impact to Gunnison at over $2 million annually. Additional benefits for the residents of Chaffee County include expanding opportunities for children and adults for winter recreation and exercise. Recreation is not only a main draw for tourism but also a key factor in attracting folks to relocate here for the healthy lifestyle. An ice rink is a crucial component in an overall recreation plan that keeps our youth and adults moving, strong and connected.