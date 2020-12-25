Dear Editor:
There’s great news on the COVID-19 front. We now have two vaccine candidates that are 95 percent effective.
Given my 50 plus years as an immunologist, including a stint at the National Institutes of Health Laboratory of Persistent Viral Diseases, I never anticipated that we’d have vaccines that are so effective.
The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 has glycoprotein spikes protruding from its surface.
These spikes permit the virus to attach to its target cells.
After the virus enters the target cells, it multiplies and the cell eventually releases many more virus particles which can then infect more target cells, resulting in disease.
Proteins are synthesized in cells when an intracellular message is translated.
The message is carried by messenger RNA (mRNA). The two efficacious vaccines contain mRNA that encodes the virus spike. When the vaccine is injected, the mRNA is translated by muscle cell machinery into the virus spike.
The virus spike is released and recognized by the immune system. The immune response produces antibodies that bind to the spike when you’re subsequently exposed to the virus.
Antibodies coat the virus and prevent it from infecting target cells, thus protecting you from the disease.
Immune recognition also triggers a memory response.
While the antibodies produced after the original vaccination slowly disappear from the circulation, immunologic memory triggers an immune response when the virus is encountered later on.
The memory response is faster and more vigorous, thus protecting you from disease.
We don’t yet know how long vaccine-induced immunity will last. My prediction is that protection will be relatively long-lasting. We’ll see.
Credit for developing these vaccines goes first to the basic science that established their conceptual basis, including molecular biology, virology and immunology.
Second, credit goes to the amazing response of the biotech and pharmaceutical industries that exploited the basic science to develop these safe and effective vaccines.
Now for the bad news. Vaccines don’t prevent disease unless they are injected into your arm.
Sadly, there are cohorts of science illiterates on both the right and the left of our political spectrum who oppose vaccination.
On the left, there are anti-capitalists who believe vaccines only benefit big pharma.
On the right, all kinds of idiocy, ranging from claims the vaccine will alter your DNA or it contains microchips that will turn you into communists.
Some on both sides believe lifestyle choices like diet and exercise alone, or “natural products” can protect you from disease.
As is the case with every pharmaceutical, there may be side effects.
However, they are generally minor.
On a risk-reward basis, the reward of vaccination is protection from a deadly disease with unknown long-term consequences even for survivors. In comparison, the risk for most is trivial.
Unfortunately, the demand for vaccines will exceed supply for several months.
It will take time for vaccination to induce herd immunity.
Meanwhile, please continue to utilize the common-sense practices of wearing masks, social distancing, and hand washing. And convince all those you can to be vaccinated.
Frank Waxman
Salida