Dear Editor:
During World War I we had mustard gas. Since then, the world has moved on to a number of dangerous gases, chemicals and biological agents.
I firmly believe that this COVID virus was built as a weapon to be put into the population as an unknown agent or virus. The problem is it got loose and was already sickening people in China before they knew it. So, this is why I think China allowed their people to travel all over the planet after they were infected.
For years China has been wooing our major manufacturers, such as pharmaceuticals, clothing, shoes, electronics just to name a few. All you need is to look at everything you buy – where was it made – China. I do know this: China is not your friend. I think a lot about what form of government will come out after the Olympics. Watch and see.
I also feel that due to the loss of life, having to put up with two years of wearing masks, burying loved ones, loss of incomes and who knows what else. From all this China owes the world restitution. I think here we should reclaim all land owned by a foreign power, China. Also why are foreign governments owning our land? Also, any monies owed to China are no more valid.
This is how I feel about the “wolf” in sheep’s clothing.
Dana Nachtrieb,
Poncha Springs