Dear Editor:
A recent conversation with a dear veteran in my life sparked my desire to share some thoughts with our community.
I have had the honor of listening to many stories of veterans. These service men and women are very dear in my heart. As Veterans Day approaches, I am contemplating how I can honor veterans as well as the ways in which we as a society have largely forgotten them.
Veterans Day and Memorial Day have somehow turned into “holidays” in which businesses use the sacrifices of soldiers to hold random sales on mattresses and such, with no actual benefit specific to veterans. Though I believe honoring of veterans should extend into everyday life (not just a couple of days per year), these marker holidays represent how we actually do, or don’t, give back to these folks who gave everything to serve us.
No matter our politics or beliefs on guns, war, etc., the fact is that humans have been in battles from the beginning of time. There is not a single one of us who has not had a family member somewhere down the line serve in war. We have neighbors, cousins, lovers, grandfathers, etc. who have served and suffered insurmountably because of these wars.
And we, as civilians, are not separate from the acts of war, no matter how uncomfortable a topic it may be – how atrocious, bloody and violent the reality of war is. We may wish to ignore this fact, but the reality is that war is real and woven into every generation and every person alive. These warriors live among us and have to live every day with the aftermath of war. They cannot just ignore it, as so many of us do.
We expect a warrior to be obvious to our eyes, but often they are the “strange person” at a bus stop who has become too traumatized to function in life, or a father who is emotionally shut down, the woman who is gruff, or “random” story about PTSD.
I could spend hours writing about veterans, the honor and respect they deserve, but for this short letter I would like to say enough to just spark some consideration of our warriors – at minimum for one or two days per year. I would like readers to reflect on soldiers in their lives and communities who deserve acknowledgment and honoring.
What are the ways, small as they may be, in which we can let our veterans know we see them, we care about them, and their sacrifices have not gone unacknowledged? Perhaps a meal bought, flowers placed, a donation made, every business offering free coffee, dinner, oil changes, etc.
If we take the time to think of who we know who has been in war and what we have in resources to share, we can make the biggest difference in the heart of a warrior – or, hopefully, many. We help become part of the healing. Together, we can do this.
Aylah Mayim,
Salida