Dear Editor:
It is inspiring to see Salida citizens looking to make an impact in our local schools. As our community continues to grow, the role of our school board will continue to play a critical role in helping to develop the type of education and opportunities that our youth will receive going forward – the work ahead is substantial.
Our current school board has helped us navigate through significant pandemic challenges that include in-person learning and financial. Enter Jodi Petit. Due in part to Jodi’s leadership, our district, R-32-J, has been able to thrive with in-person instruction during much of the past year. Many districts across Colorado have not been as fortunate. With in-person learning in place, it has been possible for students at all levels to continue to obtain the high-quality education and care by which Salida is known.
Jodi Petit is a valuable asset to our community, and her qualifications and giftings are perfectly suited for the school board in a time such as this. Yes, her resume is impressive, and I encourage you to take a look at it, but it is her willingness to serve that has impressed me the most. Jodi embodies the notion of “see a gap, fill a gap.” This is exactly what Jodi did when a spot on the school board opened up in November 2020.
Servitude is embedded deeply in Jodi’s DNA. During the five years I have known Jodi, she has consistently shown that she has an almost limitless capacity for enriching the lives of others. Long before Jodi was on the school board you would often see her attending athletic events or extracurricular activities that her own kids weren’t even involved in.
Additionally, the Petit home has played host to many cross-country team breakfasts and dinners. When thinking of these meals, I always marveled at how Jodi valued each student athlete present, sought to engage in their lives and knew each young person by name.
Somehow Jodi has also found time to help out with our local Boy Scout Troop, Troop 60. Moreover, Jodi has invested time and energy at the organization in which I work, Family & Youth Initiatives. For example, she has volunteered with our Nurturing Parenting Program, assisted with data entry and has been quick to offer her photography skills whenever we need our website updated.
As a lifelong educator and substitute teacher in the Salida school system, Jodi understands the intricacies of what it is like to connect with and instruct 20-plus students with unique personalities and learning styles.
Jodi’s experience, intellect and ability to process complex decisions with a clear mind make her an ideal candidate for school board. Without question, you can be confident that Jodi will work relentlessly to accomplish these goals on the behalf of the students who call Salida home.
Kenny Wilcox, youth program
coordinator for Family & Youth Initiatives and head cross-country coach at Salida High School