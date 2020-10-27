Dear Editor:
God bless America.
Mr. Fischer has evidently missed the last four years of extreme ‘trash talk’ and division from the left.
The very definition of “hissy-fit” by those who have refused to accept the results of the 2016 election.
They lecture us from their ivory towers about our moral failings.
Multi-millionaire Hollywood liberals and professional athletes preach about “income inequality.”
“Useful idiots” (Marxist term) find no problem with censoring other perspectives when stories with strong evidence emerge that tarnish their candidate.
There are 50 years of evidence that Biden is racist, quotes included.
Leftists encourage violence by denying it is happening and making excuses for it, while trying to blame the right.
I get it; Trump is loud, abrasive, bombastic etc. I didn’t vote for him in 2016, I voted Libertarian; I vote for Freedom.
Which is why I’ll vote for Trump this year.
Democrat’s socialist party platform promise far less freedom for the American people.
We love our freedom, and cannot be corralled, or forced to hide in our basements while society crumbles around us.
Fear (of COVID-19) is an ancient tactic used by despots for centuries to control and subdue people.
We will not submit.
We reject Marxism, the 1619 project, the notion of “systemic racism”, censorship, or the undermining of our republic.
‘Divisive trash-talk’ is all that we’ve heard from the left for the last four years.
Accusing political adversaries of racism is lame and will fail again.
Now they are trying to criminalise patriotism. For shame!
Bret M Collyer Salida