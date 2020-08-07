Dear Editor:
I would like to make an announcement to the thief who stole one of our flower pots at our credit union.
We had four flower pots with pretty yellow, red and white flowers in them.
I worked hard to make the front of our building and the community look nice. We now have three, because someone came last night (after 6 and before we got to work this morning) and took one of the flower pots.
They had only been there for about a week. I know they looked really nice, and they weren’t super expensive, but I want to know why?
What is going on in our community that someone thinks it is OK to just do that?
I recall items on F street being stolen a few weeks ago from Amicas or another of the establishments there.
These things make me sad. We have a beautiful town and community. Why do some people want to do bad things and take away from all of us the feeling of community and safety.
I fear that we will all have to chain everything down, stop trying to make things nice, and that we will deteriorate to being like the places we moved away from or don’t want to go to.
I am at a loss. I guess someone needed our flowers more than we did. Maybe they needed a gift for someone. Maybe they wanted something nice that they didn’t have. Sadder still, maybe they were never taught right from wrong.
I don’t know whether to keep our other flowers or not. Doesn’t everyone get a good feeling when they see something beautiful?
We all need moments of positivity during these challenging times. Things are really askew in the world right now. I am sad that someone had to add to the chaos.
Diana Reneau
Salida