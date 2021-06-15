Dear Editor:
An open letter to President Joe Biden: I beg your pardon Mr. Biden, how dare you accuse your people of being racist. Especially considering your decades of very public, overt racism, which include a multitude of documentation, actively partnering and fraternalizing with proud KKK members as recently as 2010 with footage, policies and sound bites.
You know you have been protected by a dishonest media and their puppet-masters. Perhaps you are trying to purge your own guilt for your racist past, but you, sir, have no right to project your guilt onto your fellow Americans who by and large are not racist at all and deserve no punishment for the sins of others committed decades ago.
Vice President Kamala Harris pointed this out very effectively during the first Democratic debate, but has evidently forgiven you since you helped her achieve a position of power she could have never attained on her own.
How dare you push the policies of Marxism aka Communism. Your policies are further weakening and dividing our beautiful country on every front.
If this country is “systemically and institutionally racist,” perhaps a large amount of the blame lies squarely with you and your “service” for almost 50 years.
You have done nothing to bring this country together as promised and your racist policies of “equity” and critical race theory indoctrination are already failing; they are only succeeding in dividing us further.
Your economic policies will lead to unimaginable hardship, suffering and eventual ruin for the American people, and your foreign policies have already led to war in the Middle East.
Your predecessor created spectacular prosperity for our people, started no wars, brokered multiple peace deals between Israel and multiple countries, for which he was nominated for Nobel Peace Prizes.
Our country has recently and repeatedly been attacked via technology, causing disruptions to fuel supplies, food supplies and transportation.
These attacks have originated from Russia, whom you just lifted sanctions on so they could complete a gas pipeline to Eastern Europe after canceling an American pipeline.
We are now energy dependent again; well done, sir. You refuse to stand up to China, Iran, Russia, North Korea and others while you have opened our southern border to innocent civilians and their pursuing, criminal tormentors alike.
Your willingness to watch our brave law enforcement, innocent civilians and inner cities destroyed by left-wing mobs is unforgivable.
Yet you only recognize “right wing violence.” You falsely proclaim to the entire world that your country, our beloved country, is racist.
Your assertion that “No constitutional amendment is absolute” is preposterous and wrong. News flash: The rights of your people come from Almighty God, guaranteed by our Constitution, not you or any level of government.
You should immediately resign while there is still a country left to salvage. To all of your supporters: For the sake of argument, let’s pretend that the far-left Democrats are really trying to destroy our country. I ask you: What would they be doing differently? I look forward to any responses.
Bret M. Collyer,
Salida