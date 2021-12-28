Dear Editor:
I know that during this time of the year many of us are in a time of reflection.
Something I would love to bring up with this is the concept of 280 degrees versus 360 degrees. This concept has been brought out quite well in one of our area news channels showing a commercial of a man grabbing a woman’s purse. From the first look it seems as if he is stealing her purse, but when you get to see another perspective you see that he is actually saving her from being hit by a bus.
In our situation of pandemic many have had to meet up or connect to others via the web. Unfortunately the internet has a history of one-sided communications. I know I have seen it many times and have also seen how it affects others.
The typical situation I saw a lot is a guy and his wife having an argument, and he goes to chat and talks about how horrible his wife is and all the women begin to support him and say they would be good to him and not like his horrible wife. Were any of those women present? Did they see the disagreement? No, but they all had a point of view which likely did not help the situation.
Now more than ever we see many people not being their best. They are stressed out about COVID or the isolation it creates, or perhaps they have a lot of anxiety around having to learn to use technology that is new to them so they can communicate in new ways, have appointments in new ways, etc.
The sad thing is this sort of communication hurts families/relationships if others are talked about through the veil of someone else’s opinion. I always find if someone really wants to know what another is about they should find out for themselves.
There is a lot of drama going on right now in the world with much upheaval that has escalated since the beginning of this pandemic. That as well is so sad. Sure, we are further along in things. And if this pandemic has shown us anything, it is that we are a work in progress, so here is to the best for us all – let’s show love and respect to one another.
Let’s make this new year the best one yet. We all deserve that. And remember the picture is so much more beautiful and clear when it is looked at fully through the 360-degree view.
With love and respect I wish you all the very best,
Lisa Ann Ulibarri,
Salida