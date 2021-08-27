Dear Editor:
On Nov. 5, 2019, the citizens of Salida approved ballot measure 5A, which annexed the Salida School District into Colorado Mountain College or CMC. The annexation promised expanded learning opportunities for our youth.
Voters were told that Salida High School students would be offered a wide array of college-level courses while earning credits toward graduation. Unfortunately, the promised opportunity was thwarted when the Salida school board and Superintendent David Blackburn decided to rob our children of full credit for CMC courses.
On Dec. 8, 2020, the Salida school board voted 4-2 to deny Salida High School students full credit for CMC courses. The following example illuminates the negative implications: Student 1 chooses to enroll in a college-level calculus course at CMC; this student will earn only 0.5 credit for high school. If they take calculus at the high school they receive a full credit. This means that students who decide to enroll in a CMC course will work harder and receive less credit. This creates a strong disincentive to enroll in CMC classes and is not equitable.
In addition, the high school has permanently switched to a block system, which created major scheduling conflicts forcing our children to choose between taking one class over the other because they are offered at the same time. For example, AP Calculus I, Spanish IV and English IV are offered during the same block of time in the fall, which has led to scheduling conflicts for students.
Similar classes are competing against one another in the spring, leaving students to choose between taking 3/4 years of Spanish or 3/4 years of math. A student needing these courses for graduation or to apply to a competitive school is unable to do so at the high school. They could do so via CMC, but they would only earn half a credit as compared to one full credit if they could enroll in the class at the high school.
Simply put, the school board’s decision on Dec. 8 is a detriment to our kids, not what we voted for, and simply does not make sense. Please reach out to your local school board representative and vocalize your opinion.
Magdalena Rosa,
Salida