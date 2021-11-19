Dear Editor:
For decades Salida folks have been driving past the golf course, down the big hill to Frantz Lake and onto CR 160 heading west. What do we see? We are greeted with a beautiful view of green grass, water irrigators sparkling in the sun, cattle grazing, tractors working the soil and Mount Shavano’s angel watching over our peaceful Arkansas River Valley. We also pass bicyclers and walkers enjoying their exercise on a quiet designated bicycle route with little traffic to worry about.
Now close your eyes and imagine a far different scene. Driving down the hill, your mind screams, “What? What happened to our serene little valley? Where did all these houses come from? Why are all these cars on my bicycle route? I thought this was a rural agricultural area.”
Back to reality. This is our future if we allow the developers to have their way. Sixty-some houses clustered in a small space, each with its own septic system and well. Hundreds of cars going 45 mph each day beside the once-safe bicycles. If Timber Creek Ranch is allowed to do this plan it will be the beginning of the end to the great place we call home.
Robert and
Scarlett Massine,
Salida