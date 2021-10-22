Dear Editor:
This is a letter about ballots and being an informed voter. This is not a political opinion letter. I encourage you to make your own choices about who and what you vote for. The most important thing is to do so with as much unbiased information as you can.
My wife and I have lived here for just 18 months, but we are very impressed with the way Colorado handles the voting process. Voter registration is easy, the ballots arrive in the mail on schedule, but best of all, Colorado provides the blue State Ballot Information Booklet. All of these resources are much better than the state we came from.
In the current election there are three ballot measures on our ballots. Reading them on the ballot, the choice seems fairly simple. However, in a desire to be well informed, we read the Quick Reference Guide and the Analysis sections of the Information Booklet. We were very surprised that our initial views on the ballot measures were completely different after having read the Information Booklet.
The booklet appears to be very well written and unbiased. It explains the ballot measure in much more detail than what is described in the ballot itself. It also discusses pros and cons of each measure and what the impact would likely be on the voter and the government/taxing authority.
The ballot language describing each measure, on the other hand, appears to be somewhat biased. Our views on each measure were completely changed after reading the Information Booklet.
Even worse, relying on advertising as seen on TV or Facebook is not good. There is one particular ballot initiative that is being heavily advertised (you know the one I’m talking about). It is completely misleading. After reading the Information Booklet, you’ll discover that the contents of the advertising have little to do with most of us.
Please, take a few extra minutes to read the blue Information Booklet. You will understand the ballot measures much better for having done so and will be able to make your choice on the basis of knowledge and understanding of the issues and not relying solely on advertising or even just the wording on the ballot.
Rick Berckefeldt,
Nathrop