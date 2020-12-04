Dear Editor:
Sadly, about 74 million active U.S. voters, almost half of us, have supported an administration characterized by continuous dishonesty, deceit, irresponsibility, indifference to cruelty and disrespect for basic human values.
What has made so many of our compatriots accept such reprehensible behaviors by our leaders? Could it be anger, or is it fear?
It is not difficult to understand anger among those who have missed out on economic prosperity and who have for over forty years lived with a demeaning and worrying decline in the value of their earnings.
And it is easy to understand the fear of dropping from the middle class and the anxiety and insecurity caused by steadily increasing healthcare and living costs while purchasing power has remained stagnant at best.
But what is it among those who have experienced economic success and security that allows them to countenance or even condone these behaviors?
Is it the distraction of so-called social issues? Is it the rise of for-profit so-called news outlets that hammer the drumbeat of right-wing propaganda, lending it credence by supposedly providing a “balanced” view?
Or is it wishful thinking like that which leads to denying such realities as human-induced global warming and the existence of a pandemic ravaging many parts of the country and killing hundreds of thousands?
Clearly, government, regardless of political party, has failed American promise and led many of our compatriots to sink into despair and delusion or arrogant insensitivity.
It is time for a reality check and a re-boot in search of “a more perfect union” recognizing the need for a “pursuit of happiness,” i.e., for security open to all citizens, not just the affluent.
Honesty, responsibility, empathy, fairness, respect and compassion.
Simeon Thomas
Salida