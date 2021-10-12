Dear Editor:
When I started investigating the 2020 election, I never imagined our county clerk had not been recording election surveillance videos for years – videos required by the secretary of state.
I was even more surprised when the government and press closed ranks and refused to investigate. My summary of their attitude: Maybe something happened, can’t say. We’ll see to it that there are no problems in the future. Now move on.
So, I moved on and became a certified poll watcher for the 2021 Chaffee County election.
First, I attempted to watch the mailing of 2021 ballots to overseas and military voters (UOCAVA ballots). Secretary of State Rule 8.10.2(a) states “UOCAVA ballot processing” is an election activity.
Clerk Mitchell replied, “Under Secretary of State Rule 8.10.2(a) this is not an election activity. But, in the interest of transparency, I have made the call to invite Certified Watchers to come to the Elections Office window at 4 p.m. today and watch me and my staff take two ballots and put them into two envelopes. Two more military or overseas voters have registered. Huzzah!”
I guess I need a lawyer to explain to me what the word “processing” means and to clarify the legal meaning of “Huzzah.”
Next, I attempted to watch the 2021 Logic and Accuracy Test (LAT) in the new ballot processing room. The LAT is a public election activity used to demonstrate that Dominion voting machines tabulate paper ballots accurately. The clerk is allowed to restrict attendance to the test based on space limitations, and restrict attendance she did.
Clerk Mitchell declared the ballot room would only hold 10 people (it could have held more), and seven were needed to work the LAT. Therefore, only three members of the public were allowed in the room at a time. Certified watchers would be treated as members of the public.
When I was allowed to enter the room to watch the test, there was no explanation of the activities. Speaking was forbidden. The people working were not identified. I recognized Clerk Mitchell and Pam Anderson, from the Clerks Association. I saw three bored, unidentified observers. I saw two election judges engaged in some undecipherable activity.
We, the public, were seated at a table about 12 feet from the computers. The screens were turned away and unreadable. Conversation between the mask-wearing LAT workers was unintelligible. I was told to write down my questions and they would be answered later. The answers came back: file a CORA.
Why bother making this test public? Transparency? Nothing could have been more opaque. I would have learned more watching the quality control testing of a bingo dauber in space.
Seemingly, the clerk never got the hypothetical memo: Be transparent in the future, and in return the government and the press will ignore the errors in your past elections. Meanwhile, although I have moved on, the same questions haunt me: Why are they afraid? What is being hidden?
Jerry Raski,
Salida