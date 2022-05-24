Dear Editor:
To my fellow Sangre de Cristo Electric (SDCEA or co-op) members: You may remember just last January when our co-op notified us they were changing how much we were going to pay for our electricity. No doubt you remember how, behind closed doors, they tried to impose significant and discriminatory rate increases.
Many of you were outraged as we already have the highest rates in the state. This got my attention. The last thing I thought I would be doing in my long-awaited retirement was to become an advocate for making sure our co-op represented us, our values and is responsive to its members.
Permit me to explain why this is such an important issue for me. This ill-conceived rate hike was approved by our current SDCEA board just as I installed my new rooftop solar system. These rate changes were going to hit me hard – very hard, like every other co-op member in our valley with solar, like others who conserve electricity.
Especially hard-hit were retirees, those on fixed income and lower-income members. This is much more than a “special interest solar issue” – they affected many.
When word got out what our board was up to, I spoke out, you spoke out, hundreds objected in a loud and unified voice. We asked, pleaded and yes, demanded our board listen. Almost 750 customers signed a petition to protest. Hundreds more attended board meetings.
You voiced concerns that these changes disproportionally affected fixed-income and lower-income members, penalized home solar and wind customers, was the wrong direction to address climate change and penalized those who responsibly conserve energy. Our elected board was specifically targeting net-meter customers with discriminatory rates, which is illegal according to Colorado state law.
In light of this uproar and outrage, our board had no choice but to rescind their illegal and unfair proposed rate hike in March. End of story, right? No way. They will certainly try again. Which leads me to where we are today.
We have an opportunity now to take back our co-op and replace two of the board members who voted for these ill-conceived changes. We have an opportunity to vote for two new board members – reformers who won’t stand for these shenanigans. Two people who will represent us and listen – not just hear us.
They have keen business sense, will look for waste and curb costs, will investigate our expensive agreement with Tri-State and are supportive of producing energy locally so we can control our own destiny. Those two candidates are Sandra Attebery and Nick Hellbusch.
Your ballots will arrive in your mailbox shortly. I urge you to vote for both of them, no matter where you live, and return your ballot as soon as you receive it. Your ballots must be returned and received by June 2 to be counted. This is your opportunity to stand up and vote for a change in our co-op board.
Mike Wrigley, co-op member,
Howard