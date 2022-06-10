Dear Editor:
I’ve never experienced a depression and hope I never do. However, I’ve experienced a pretty deep recession. If our government continues with inflationary policies, our likelihood of having our recession turn into a depression is totally possible – especially if inflation continues rising and Biden’s policies continue unabated.
The CPI (Consumer Price Index/ the monthly change in prices paid by U.S. consumers) in January 2021 was 1.4, March 2021, 2.9; July 2021, 5.4; November 2021, 6.8; February 2022, 7.9; and March 2022, 8.3. The CPI is the most widely used measure of inflation, closely followed by policymakers, financial markets, businesses and consumers.
Record high gas prices are causing great angst with most Americans. This could have been avoided but for failed Biden policies which began when he was inaugurated: shutting down pipeline construction, slowing drilling through regulations and granting of oil drilling permits, etc., and Biden states he’s doing everything he can to lower gas prices?
Over the years, four of the last five or six big spikes in energy prices have caused a recession.
Wealthy people, including Joe Biden, aren’t hurt by the price hikes. However, average and lower-income Americans are being hurt (exponentially) by his policies.
Biden blames the oil companies for price-gouging? They weren’t price-gouging when President Trump occupied the White House. He also blames Putin’s war against Ukraine.
Actually, Biden recently admitted that he wants us not to be able to afford to fill our gas tanks in order to usher in having to purchase electric vehicles.
Experts define a recession as two consecutive quarters of declining gross domestic product.
The GDP decreased 1.4 percent for first quarter of 2022. What will the second quarter bring?
Some experts believe we’re already in a recession – since we have an inverted yield curve and rising interest rates on the back of high inflation (8.5 in March) along with COVID uncertainty and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia thrown into the mix.
In case you’ve been listening to and agreeing with the leftists, the only way to reduce inflation (bottom line) is to cut government spending. Biden wants to spend even more.
It seems as if the White House has been deceiving the American public about another American crisis – the baby formula shortage. The formula shortage began in February. Some warnings were published even in January.
It seems that the Biden administration blames “hoarders” (the American people) for the shortage.
Excuses, excuses! Narcissists are notorious for casting the blame on everyone and everything other than where the blame should be cast.
Judith Anne Smith,
Salida