Dear Editor:
We would like to say a big thank you to everyone associated with offering the fourth-grade class Bike Day for our students this past week.
This is the 15th year that Absolute Bikes has coordinated this event that offers a free bike helmet to each of our fourth-graders.
Thank you to Monarch Community Outreach, Salida Family Dentistry, Live Well Chaffee County and our Salida police and fire departments for sponsoring this activity and for providing bike safety training. It is always a great experience for our students.
Chuck McKenna, principal,
Longfellow Elementary School