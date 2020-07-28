Dear Editor:
In 2018, the Envision process resulted in passage of a ballot initiative authorizing a county sales tax to be used for “protecting forests, waters and working lands” in Chaffee County.
Revenue from this new tax (estimated at $1.16 million for 2019) is to be spent as follows: 25 percent for forest health, 25 percent for agriculture, and five percent for recreation. The remaining 45 percent can be allocated among these three categories at the discretion of the county commissioners.
The Chaffee Common Ground Citizens Advisory Committee recommends how to spend this tax money each year, subject to approval by the county commissioners.
Current members of the advisory committee include:
• County Commissioner Greg Felt, who was co-lead for the Envision initiative
• Committee chair Cindy Williams, co-lead for the Envision initiative and former president of Central Colorado Conservancy, which has received hundreds of thousands of Chaffee County tax dollars
• Committee vice chair Rick Hum, vice chair and founding member of the Chaffee County Community Foundation, which was created through the Envision process.
When presenting the 2020 funding recommendations to the county commissioners, Mr. Hum mentioned that a new grant category for agricultural enhancement had just been created.
“Coincidentally,” the advisory committee endorsed a $40,000 ag enhancement grant for Kelly Ranch for irrigation upgrades that will produce an additional 60-80 tons of hay annually. The beneficiary of this grant is David Kelly and his private business.
OK, let’s pick up another thread in this tangled web.
Once the county ballot initiative passed, you might think the mission of Envision Chaffee County had been fulfilled, but the key players re-formed Envision as a nonprofit, independent of the county and less encumbered by governmental transparency laws.
The “new Envision” board of directors, includes Felt, Williams, Hum, and Kelly. In addition to being the recipient of Chaffee County tax money, Kelly is also a Chaffee County planning commissioner.
Kelly, along with Envision, is also the co-recipient of another advisory committee endorsed grant.
So for 2020, the advisory committee recommended giving tax money to Envision and to an Envision board member’s business, and the leadership of the advisory committee makes up 60 percent of the Envision board.
This seems questionable for a committee with a mandate to “not represent interests of any nonprofit, government agency or contractor,” and the appearance of favoritism is too glaring to ignore.
Obviously, this tangled web raises a lot of questions, but as a business owner, I’m curious if the $40,000 grant for the Kelly Ranch irrigation system is considered working capital, and in turn, is it to be reported as income for the Kelly ranch? Likewise, will this equipment qualify for tax-deductible depreciation?
Taylor Hammond
Salida