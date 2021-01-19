Dear Editor:
The events of the past week have been a horror for Americans.
I’m sure I’m not alone in feelings of despair for the future of our country.
But on this past Tuesday, the Jan. 12 issue of ‘The Tenderfoot Times’, our local high school paper, was published and it is chock full of reasons for hope.
The front page spells out the efforts of two young anonymous artists who share a love for the outdoors and concerns about equal access to outdoor spaces for black, indigenous and people of color as well as LGBTQ+ individuals.
They came up with an idea to sell art and donate the proceeds to organizations already working toward these objectives.
Then they set up a non-profit, and got to work on fulfilling their idea. That is hope in action.
In the same vein, an article on page 5 spells out the efforts of young people in the skating, scootering and BMX communities to get a new skatepark in Salida.
Their success is documented in a photo of the Nov. 18 groundbreaking ceremony.
Their energy and determination to work toward and accomplish their goal gives me hope.
Another instance of Salida youth stepping up and doing something about what they believe in appears on page 7.
A young man who saw national problems with racial injustice, homelessness and economic inequity decided to do what he could on local level.
He created the Teen Equality Council to give teens a voice and an avenue to work on those issues in Salida. Another reason to hope.
The strongest message of hope in my view is the response to the unprecedented violence in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6. Pages 2 and 3 offer thoughtful opinion pieces by the young staff, including a fiery, reasoned lament about the breach of the U.S. Capitol written by co-editor Vander Ritchie.
The same young writer offers a comprehensive analysis of the events during and surrounding the riot at the Capitol beginning on page 4.
In my view, the forthright discussion of how the country arrived at this place, the plainspoken anger, and the genuine pain expressed by this young writer beats the pants off the tepid, politically weighted responses by the editor of The Mountain Mail.
The clear-sightedness of this young man gives me hope that his generation may be able to fix the mess and rebuild our country.
Susie Shallers
Salida