Dear Editor:
I have had the honor and privilege of serving on city council with Mayor P.T. Wood and Councilman Harald Kasper for the past 3 years.
They have always impressed me with their passion for and dedication to the community. In addition, they have always operated with the highest level of integrity.
I was shocked to see that Michelle Parmeter filed ethics charges against them and I would like to provide some context.
When making decisions on council it is virtually impossible to please everyone.
The hope is that when people disagree they recognize that it was a policy decision and not be taken as a personal affront.
Sadly in this case it appears that our decision to move forward with a multi step process to provide affordable housing on Third Street and Crestone was taken very personally.
Ms. Parmeter was so against the project that she took it upon herself to take out an advertisement in The Mountain Mail claiming that the proposed project would impact the GARNA administered Stage and Rail Trail.
On July 17 Dominique Naccarato with GARNA wrote a letter to the editor refuting that claim.
Clearly this citizen was not going to let the facts get in the way of a good story.
In the process she impugned the reputations of two dedicated public servants.
She owes both of them an apology and needs to take a long, hard look at her vindictive behavior.
Dan Shore
Salida
Mayor Pro Tem