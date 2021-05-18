Dear Editor:
In the May 4 edition of The Mountain Mail, I was glad to read that the City of Salida is receiving a $37,600 grant from DOT’s Revitalizing Main Street program.
As a frequent F Street outdoor diner and coffee shop customer, I support the City of Salida closing downtown F Street to motor vehicles and reopening the pedestrian mall this summer.
I look forward to a break from the loud trucks and diesel fumes while I am enjoying time outside with my friends this summer.
Jackson Stockton
Salida